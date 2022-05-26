The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man they said fired gunshots on Short Court on Thursday night.
According to a news release, the shooting occurred during a "disturbance" around 8 p.m. in which an unidentified person was physically assaulted outside of a home.
Police said that no one was injured by the gunfire, and now they are searching for a suspect identified as 32-year-old Joshua Gardner, of Springfield, who they said was last seen driving an older model white GMC Yukon SUV with black rims.
Police ask that anyone with information about Gardner's whereabouts call FPD at (615) 794-2513.
