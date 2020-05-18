The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people who it says fraudulently purchased $1,000 in gift cards with a stolen credit card.
According to a news release, the credit card fell out of a woman's purse at a Cool Springs retailer and was then used to purchased gift cards by two unidentified men.
FPD is offering an unspecified cash reward for identifying the duo, and the encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip.
