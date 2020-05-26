The Franklin Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who wore a personal protective equipment mask when police say that he used a stolen credit card to make an $800 purchase from the Cool Springs Target on Saturday afternoon.
FPD asks that anyone with information about the suspect call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or they can submit an anonymous tip here.
