The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who it said fled a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, an officer attempted to pull over a black Infiniti (two-door, newer model) with temporary tags before the driver sped off.
Police allege that the driver nearly struck two police officers and a citizen, and now that driver is wanted for Felony Evading and Aggravated Assault.
FPD is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information about the identity of the driver, and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or can submit an anonymous eTip here.
Police also release body cam footage of the incident which can be found here.
