The Franklin Police Department is attempting to locate 27-year-old Anwar Hayes, who is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic assault and vandalism.
According to an FPD news release, on Aug. 30, Hayes allegedly kicked in the back door of his ex-girlfriend’s home while she and her children were inside.
Now FPD and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of Hayes.
FPD can be contacted at (615)794-2513, and callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000. Submit an anonymous tip online here.
