The Franklin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Friday that resulted in no injuries.
According to a FPD news release, officers responded to the scene on Liberty Pike near Sycamore Drive around 4 a.m. after an unidentified person came out from bushes and shot several times at a man who was walking.
The suspect who fled on foot has only been described by police as a black male, and no additional information has been given about the unidentified victim who was not injured in the attack.
FPD is offering a cash reward for information about the shooter or the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online.
