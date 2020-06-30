The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say used his cell phone to take a photo under an unidentified shopper's dress at the Cool Springs Target on June 20.
No other information was provided about the incident, but police said in a news release that the unidentified man was driving a white truck with unknown lettering on the doors.
FPD encourages anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.
