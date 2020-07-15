The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who it said used a stolen credit card to purchase thousands of dollars of goods at several Cool Springs area stores on Monday.
Surveillance footage released by the department in a news release shows the unidentified Black male wearing black shirt, shorts and shoes and wearing a mask and carrying a backpack before police say he left the shopping center as a passenger in a Silver Nissan Versa.
FPD is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and it encourages anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.