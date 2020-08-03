The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person who stole a trailer from a Franklin church this past Thursday morning.
The department released security footage of the incident in a department news release that shows a white Nissan Frontier crew cab backup to the church's 12' single-axle trailer in the Southgate Court parking lot.
The unidentified person is now wanted for felony theft, and FPD is offering an unspecified cash reward for information.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
