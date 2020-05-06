The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 40-year-old Anthony Lee Conrad who is wanted by FPD for a May 3 Aggravated Assault and for a violation of bond conditions.
According to the Williamson County General Sessions Criminal Court, Conrad was charged with a violation of a restraining order, interference with emergency calls, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on April 18, and police have said Conrad has "violent tendencies."
Conrad is believed to be in the Franklin/Middle Tennessee area, and anyone with information on his whereabouts, is encouraged to call FPD at (615)794-2513.
A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for anonymous information leading to Anthony Conrad’s arrest by calling (615)794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip.
