The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person the department said stole an SUV from the Eagles Glen subdivision.
According to an FPD news release, police believe that the black 2014 Toyota Rav4 was stolen by an unknown person who was captured on a home security camera wearing a dark-colored hoodie and red sweatpants.
The vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a home after the owner left her keys and purse in the unlocked vehicle, but the exact day, time and location of the incident was not released by police.
Police ask that anyone who might know the identity of the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit and anonymous tip online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.