The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said burglarized McAlister's Deli early on the morning of Christmas Eve.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified man threw a landscaping rock through the Cool Springs restaurant's glass door around 4 a.m. on Thursday, where broke open two cash registers.
FPD officers responded to the businesses' burglar alarm but the suspect was already gone.
Police ask that anyone who might know the identity of the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit and anonymous tip online here.
