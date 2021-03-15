The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said used a stolen credit card to fraudulently purchase more than $2,500 in gift cards from Target.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified man was captured on several security cameras of the Cool Springs Target on Friday, March 5, wearing a gray mask, black jacket and a black billed cap.
Police said that the credit cards the man used had been stolen from another shopper's purse, and now police are offering a $1,000 reward to identify him.
FPD asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615)497-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
