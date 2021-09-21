The Franklin Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a person that police said stole nearly $2,000 in perfumes and colognes from the CoolSprings Galleria Ulta store.
Police released footage of a Black person wearing a black mask, Atlanta Braves hat, light-colored pants and a multicolored shirt filling up a trash can with the merchandise on Sept. 10.
According to an FPD news release, the suspect left the mall in a waiting black sedan, which may be a Toyota Corolla.
Police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information in the case and they encourage people with information about the suspect or the theft to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
