Franklin police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman they said used stolen credit cards to make nearly $3,000 in fraudulent purchases.
According to an FPD news release, the fraudulent purchases were made at the Cool Springs Target, and police released security camera footage of the woman.
No further information about the incident has been released.
Crime Stoppers is offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the identities or arrests of the woman, and police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615)794 -4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
