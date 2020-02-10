The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying two people who allegedly stole about 70 t-shirts with an estimated value of over $2,500.
FPD and Crime Stoppers are offering an undisclosed cash reward that leads to the arrest of the two suspects who were captured on a security camera grabbing handfuls of shirts from Belk Men's Store.
Tips can be submitted by calling Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or online here.
