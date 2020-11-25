The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people who they said fled from officers on Nov. 18.
According to a news release, the pair fled from officers in a white Toyota Tacoma in Cool Springs and now they are wanted for Felony Evading.
Police said that the duo may also be connected to the theft an automobile.
Police ask that anyone with information on the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online, and they may be eligible for an undisclosed cash reward.
