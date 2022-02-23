The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said assaulted a store clerk and drug him with a car after stealing bottles of liquor.
According to an FPD news release, the incident took place at Westside Wine and Spirits on Front Street when the clerk attempted to stop the man from stealing the bottles.
That man, who police believe has shoplifted from the store before, allegedly "physically assaulted and then drug the clerk with his car, threatening to run him over" with the car he was driving, a light blue Mazda.
The clerk was not seriously injured in the incident, and now police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the driver.
FPD asks that anyone with information about the incident or the man call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
No other information about the incident was released.
