The Franklin Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they believe may be connected to two recent drug overdoses, one of which resulted in the death of woman.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified man they are calling a "potential witness" is believed to have information about the incidents, and detectives want to talk to him.
Police said that the two overdoses took place at the same apartment on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, but did not disclose the type of overdose or the identity of the 29-year-old victim.
Police ask that anyone with information about the man or the incidents to to call (615)794-2513, or submit an anonymous eTip here.
