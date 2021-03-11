The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said attempted to steal nearly $500 worth of merchandise from the Mallory Lane Walmart last Friday.
According to an FPD news release, the man left the store with the goods and fled the scene in a silver Nissan Versa after store security attempted to stop him.
FPD is offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the man's arrest.
It urges citizens who may know him to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an online tip here.
