The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three men they said stole a set of vehicle tires earlier this month.
FPD did not release the date of the incident, but it did release surveillance footage of three unidentified people who were seen stealing tires from the bed of a pickup truck.
Police said that the incident happened in the parking lot a a car dealership, and now they're hoping that someone will recognize the suspects or the truck they fled the scene in.
Police are offering an undisclosed cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects who it believes could be tied to other tire thefts in the area.
Police ask that anyone with information on the burglaries to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.