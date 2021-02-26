The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man they said is wanted for an aggravated assault on a family member.
According to an FPD news release, 59-year-old Johnny Chafon Menifee is wanted by police after they said that Menifee "severely beat a family member" during an argument on Tuesday night in a Fairground Street home.
That unidentified victim was listed as being in stable condition, but police did not release any additional details about the incident.
Menifee may be driving a white Lincoln Town Car, and police are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or submit an anonymous eTip here.
Police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to Menifee's arrest.
