The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said broke into several vehicle in the Ralston Glen neighborhood.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified man stole a variety of items from two unlocked vehicles, and police released home security footage that showed the man pulling on car door handles.
Police did not release any other information about the investigation, including on what day the burglaries occurred, but they are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the man's arrest.
Police ask that anyone who knows the identity of the man call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit and anonymous tip online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.