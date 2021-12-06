The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they said used a stolen credit card to make a $4,000 purchase at Home Depot.
No other information was released, but according to an FPD news release, police are now offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Police ask that anyone with information about the man call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
