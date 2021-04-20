The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people who it said used credit cards that were stolen from burglarized vehicles.
According to an FPD news release, two people were caught on security cameras at an area Kroger and Target stores on the afternoon of April 11, using credit cards police said were stolen from vehicles at the Westhaven Golf Club the day before.
Police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.
Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or submit an anonymous eTip here.
