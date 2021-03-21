The Franklin Police Department is offering a cash reward for identifying a man they said stole a shopping cart worth of goods from Walmart.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified man allegedly stole a shopping cart full of items from the Mallory Lane Walmart on March 15.
The man was captured on a security camera holding a small gray puppy and he left in a burnt orange Chevrolet sedan with a "T" on the back of the car.
Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.