The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said stole around $350 worth of headphones from Electronic Express on Friday, Jan. 22.
According to an FPD news release, FPD and Crime Stoppers are offering an unspecified cash reward to anyone who can help identify the man who was seen on a security camera leaving the business in a white Mercury Grand Marquis.
Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.