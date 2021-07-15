The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating two "smash and grab" business burglaries in the early morning hours last Thursday.
As previously reported, one of those burglaries saw more than $1,000 stolen from Just Love Coffee on Aspen Grove Drive, and according to an FPD news release, the same suspect attempted to burglarize CoreLife Eatery on Cool Springs Boulevard, but left empty-handed just before the Just Love Coffee burglary.
Police released security footage of a masked person in dark-colored clothing throwing a large rock at the glass door of CoreLife Eatery, the same method of entry, police said, as was used in the Just Love Coffee burglary.
Now police are asking the public to help identify the suspect, and they are offering an unspecified cash reward for information.
Police ask that anyone with information about either of the incidents or the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
