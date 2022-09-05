The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man they said "brutally assaulted and terrorized a woman" at her Spring Street home on Saturday morning.
FPD did not release details about the incident, but named 21-year-old Julius Waters as their suspect who they said is wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, felony theft and felony vandalism.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified victim and Waters know each other, and Waters allegedly fled the scene in a white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Tennessee license plate BJJ 7178 that police said he stole from the victim.
Now police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information on Waters’ whereabouts, and they encourage the public to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
