The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person they said burglarized a vehicle in the Westhaven subdivision last weekend.
According to an FPD news release, the burglary occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 1:53 a.m., where a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
FPD also released security camera footage from a resident's Ring camera, and now the police department and Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 of click here to submit an anonymous eTip.
