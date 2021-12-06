The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people they said stole around $2,000 in sunglasses from the CoolSprings Galleria.
According to an FPD news release, the duo left in a black Buick Enclave, but no other information was released.
Police are now offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the duo, and they ask that anyone with information about the man call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
