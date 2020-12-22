The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a burglar who entered a South Winds Apartment Homes early Friday morning.
According to an FPD news release, the incident took place at 12:27 a.m. when an unknown person entered the apartment through a sliding glass back door.
No other information about the burglary was released, but detectives are asking that residents in the complex or general area of Hatfield Drive check their home security.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information to help solve the case, and police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
