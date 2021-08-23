The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they said has used fake identification cards to withdraw thousands of dollars from several bank accounts of people across Middle Tennessee.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified man has used fake ID’s that include his photo with several different names, and while police have not released much information about the suspect or the crimes, they said that the suspect was seen driving a blue BMW.
Police ask that anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
