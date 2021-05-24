The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said pointed a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident on Tuesday, May 11.
According to an FPD news release, the incident took place in the parking lot of the Murfreesboro Road IHOP restaurant at approximately 9:30 p.m.
FPD released limited information about the incident, but said that both the victim and witnesses reported that the driver was in a dark colored car with Ohio plates.
Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
