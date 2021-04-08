The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man it said fled from officers during a traffic stop.
According to an FPD news release, officers were attempting to arrest the man who was a passenger in a vehicle for possession of cocaine.
Now FPD and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the man.
FPD asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
