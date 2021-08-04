The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said broke into a vehicle and stole a purse on July 23 before using a bank card stolen from the purse to make more than $2,000 in fraudulent purchases.
According to a FPD news release, an unidentified man was captured on a security camera at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger where police said that he made six purchases with the card totaling $2,542.
Now police are hoping that someone will recognized the man who they say is now suspected in the Eastern Flank Circle auto burglary that saw the purse and card stolen.
Police urge anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.