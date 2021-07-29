The Franklin Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said used stolen credit cards at two businesses on July 17.
According to a FPD news release, an unidentified man was captured on a Target security camera after police said he purchased items with a credit card that had been stolen earlier from a woman's purse in TJ Maxx. That stolen card was also used at Best Buy.
Now police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information in the case. Police urge anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
