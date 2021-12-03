The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said fled from officers in Cool Springs while driving a stolen 2017 gray Honda Accord.
Police have not released any further information about the man or what crimes he is alleged to have committed, but they said that he is "wanted on multiple charges."
Police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information about the man and they are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.