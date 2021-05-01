The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three people who stole a basketball goal from the Montessori School on Noah Drive in Franklin.
According to an FPD news release, three unidentified people were caught on a surveillance camera dismantling the basketball goal before loading it into a silver or gray extended cab pickup truck.
Police did not release the date or time that the incident took place, but Crime Stoppers is now offering an unspecified cash reward for information about the three suspects.
Police urge anyone with information about the suspects or the theft to call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
