The Franklin Police are investigating a road rage incident on Interstate 65 that resulted one driver's window being shattered.
According to an FPD news release, the incident took place around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, when two unidentified white males in a white pickup truck fired what police believe was a pellet gun at another vehicle which shattered one of the vehicle's side windows.
No further information was released about the incident, but they did release a cell phone video of the suspect vehicle.
Police are now asking that anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here where they may be eligible for an unspecified cash reward.
