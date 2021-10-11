The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person they said fraudulently charged nearly $2,000 to a bank card at Big Lots.
No further information was released by police, but FPD is now offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.
FPD is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit and anonymous eTip here.
