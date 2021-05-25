The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said stole money from several cash registers from the Cool Springs Macy’s store.
Police did not release any date or time that the incident occurred but they did release security camera footage of the alleged theft.
According to an FPD news release, the man used a key to open seven unattended cash registers before stealing an unspecified amount of cash and fleeing in a commercial tractor truck that was not hauling a trailer.
Detectives ask that anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
