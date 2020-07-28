The Franklin Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying two people who police say stole more than $2,000 at the Cool Springs Macy's on Monday in a grab-and-go theft.
FPD announced the theft in a news release on Tuesday where they added that the pair fled at a high rate of speed in a gray Toyota Carolla.
FPD is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspects. Anyone with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or can submit and anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.