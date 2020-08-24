Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three people it said stole $1,193 of merchandise from the Cool Spring's Macy's on Saturday.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified suspects entered the store at approximately 2:54 p.m. before leaving with the merchandise.
FPD and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify these three suspects.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.