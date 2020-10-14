The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three women who allegedly attempted to steal clothing from Academy Sports and also allegedly assaulted an employee.
According to an FPD news release, on Sept. 22, the unidentified women entered the store and attempted to leave through an emergency exit with armfuls of clothing.
The alarm sounded when the unidentified suspects opened the door at which point they dropped the clothing and ran to the store's front door where one of the suspects allegedly struck an employee in the face.
All three suspects fled in a gray or black Chevy Malibu that was waiting for the women.
FPD asks that anyone with information on the suspects or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or to submit an anonymous eTip here.
