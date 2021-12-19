The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman they said is a suspect in several theft and credit card fraud cases.
According to an FPD news release, the unidentified woman was recorded on a drive-thru restaurants security camera using a stolen credit card.
Now police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the woman's arrest.
Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the woman call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
