The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three people they said stole more than $1,000 in merchandise at the Cool Springs Lowe’s on August 6.
FPD released security camera footage of the three suspects, and Crime Stoppers is offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the identities or arrests of the three unidentified people.
Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
