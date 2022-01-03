The Franklin Police is seeking the public's help in locating a man they said attacked his ex-girlfriend in March.
Police said in a news release that 46-year-old Cozell "Cory" Esmon is the suspect in an aggravated assault incident, and he was named the suspect in a similar crime in February 2021.
Now police are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to Esmon's arrest.
FPD asks that anyone with information call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
