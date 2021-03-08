The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding 23-year-old Laronte Burks, who they said is on the run and facing felony warrants.
According to a FPD news release, FPD officers attempted to arrest Burks on a felony warrant out of Giles County when he fled the arrest attempt.
Police said that Burks is now facing new charges in Franklin, including felony evading and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, but the circumstances around those charges were not released by police.
"Burks is a convicted felon with a violent history who is currently out on probation," the new release reads.
Police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to Burks' arrest, and they ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
