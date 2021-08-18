The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man they said fled a traffic stop in April.
According to an FPD news release, police are searching for 39-year-old Ezekias Walton who they said was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in April, and was about to be arrested for possession of cocaine before they said he fled from officers.
Now FPD and Crime Stoppers are offering an unspecified cash reward for information on Walton’s whereabouts.
Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
